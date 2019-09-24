Beverley Carol Holmes

A Celebration of Life for
Beverley Carol Holmes
will be held Saturday September 28th 2019, 2 pm at Church of Christ, 490 5th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm.
Coffee, tea & sweets to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

