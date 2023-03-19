This world was blessed to have had Edward Myles McDonald for 81 years.

Born to Myles and Margaret McDonald on a farm in Matsqui B.C., he was raised in Vancouver where he went to school and earned a reputation for being an elite athlete. He attended UBC where he studied Latin and played varsity football before earning his degree and becoming a high school teacher. Along the way, Ed played professional lacrosse for the Nanaimo Timbermen and then the New Westminster Salmonbellies, with whom he won a Mann Cup as a member of the 1965 Canadian Championship team.

Ed met his perfect partner, Marlene, in 1966 while teaching in Chilliwack and they married in 1967 before moving with their two sons from Yarrow to Salmon Arm in 1975 where they found an amazing home and community. Here, Ed was a respected and nurturing teacher and was an institution at Jackson Jr. High before retiring from teaching and opening up a science and nature store.

Ed had a deep respect for nature, which led him to join the Shuswap Naturalists Club where he served as president for two decades. He found much joy working with this group and his passion for helping others discover the beauty in everything from mosquitos to milkweed made everyone he interacted with better appreciate nature.

Ed had a gentle demeanour and warm humour that made him a cherished son, brother, husband, and father; “Grampa Blue Eyes/Grampa Boom Boom/Wobble Head” was also a perfect grandfather to his beloved Abby and Jake.

He is survived by his wife Marlene, his children Grant, Deb, Chris, and Sarah, his grandchildren Abby and Jake, and his siblings Archie, Joy, and Cathy.

There will be an informal celebration of life starting at 2:30 pm on Friday, March 31st at the Sunnybrae Community Hall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, a donation can be made to the “Shuswap Naturalists Bursary Fund” through the Shuswap Community Foundation.

Share memories and condolences of Ed through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com

Fischers Funeral Services