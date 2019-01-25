January 25, 2019

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle and Friend, Edward William Hayes after a battle with dementia at the age of 87.

Ed is survived by his daughter Sharon (John) Gough, grandsons Stephen Gordon (Lizzie Knott) of Calgary, AB, Trevor Gordon (Melissa MacMillan) and great-grandchildren Lauchlin and Aubrey MacMillan of Airdrie, AB, and Shawn Gordon of Slave Lake, sister-in-law Norma (Hayes) McHardy of Saskatoon, SK, as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by wife Glenna, parents William and Mary Hayes, son Robert (Bob) Hayes, brother- in-law Gordon McHardy, sister-in-law Maureen Gilmour, and brother-in- law William (Bill) Headley.

Ed was born and raised in Saskatoon and married Glenna in 1956. He worked in the oil and gas industry for 33 years as a geologist, working his way up to VP of Exploration. Ed and Glenna move to Salmon Arm in 1989 to live out their retirement years. He loved the mountains, camping, hiking, and Golf! Ed will be fondly remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor along with his professionalism and acute business mind.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the love and care Ed received from all of the staff at St. Teresa Place in Calgary.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Ed’s memory, may do so directly to the Alzheimer Society at 1-866- 950-5465 or Alzheimer.ca or to a charity of your choice. To express condolences please visit: www.choicememorial.com

A Celebration of Life for Ed and Glenna will be held at the Snowbirds Chalet at 19 Balsam Ave behind the Bragg Creek Foods store in Bragg Creek on February 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm.