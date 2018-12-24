It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Aunt, and friend after a battle with dementia at the age of 87.

Glenna is survived by her loving husband, Ed, of 62 years, daughter Sharon (John) Gough, grandsons Stephen Gordon (Lizzie Knott) of Calgary, AB, Trevor Gordon (Melissa MacMillan) and great-grandchildren Lauchlin and Aubrey MacMillan of Airdrie, AB, and grandson Shawn Gordon of Slave Lake, sister-in-law Norma (Hayes) McHardy of Saskatoon SK, as well as many nieces and nephews. Glenna was predeceased by her parents Glenn and Lillian Headley, son Robert (Bob) Hayes, brother-in-law Gordon McHardy, sister-in-law Maureen Gilmour, and brother William (Bill) Headley.

Glenna was born in Saskatoon, married Ed in 1956 and moved to Calgary in 1961, where she worked as lab technician at the Provincial Lab. Glenna will be fondly remembered for her passion for the Mountains where she enjoyed camping and hiking; her artwork; golf and especially her vibrant and outgoing personality.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude for the love and care Glenna received from the all the staff at St.Teresa Place in Calgary.

If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Glenna’s memory, may do so directly to the Alzheimer Society at 1-866-950-5465 or Alzheimer.ca or to a charity of your choice.

A Memorial for the Celebration of Glenna’s Life will announced at a later date.

