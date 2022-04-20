Helmut Janzen

Join us in a CELEBRATION OF LIFE for the late Helmut Janzen on his Birth Date ~
Saturday, April 30th From 1 – 4 pm.
At the Little Mountain Fieldhouse (the Field of Dreams)
250 30th Street (Broadview) SE Salmon Arm, BC
Birthday Cake will be served.

