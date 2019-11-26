February 27, 1941 – November 26, 2019

Kaye passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 in Whitecourt, Alberta at the age of 78.

Kaye is survived by her children; Lynn (Tony), Karen (Steve), Dave (Shandel); her step-children; Melissa, Melinda and Rick (Kelly); her nine grandchildren; and six great grandsons. Kaye was predeceased by her beloved husband, Garth Baumann in January 2018.

Kaye spent many years living in Salmon Arm, BC and was active in her community. She had a love for life, social gatherings and engaging conversations. Kaye was passionate about the care of animals and had a special bond with her dog, Whisper. She loved bluegrass music, reading, and never missed a meal without having dessert first! Family and friends will miss her dearly.

A special thank you to all of the nurses at the Whitecourt Hospital for all of their care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded to her daughter, Lynn Siegrist at lynnsiegrist@shaw.ca