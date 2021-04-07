Sadly we announce the passing of Malcolm Parker, at home where he wanted to be with family by his side, at the age of 89 years young.

He was born in Armstrong, BC, to William and Ruth Parker, along with brother Murray and sister Marina. Raised on the family farm, “Abercraig”, as a teenager he was involved with Armstrong 4-H clubs and highlights included a trip to Toronto, Ontario, to judge livestock at the CNE.

Married to Molly Ginn in 1952 Malcolm worked hard in the forest industry until he retired. His retirement years were spent on the Salmon Arm family farm growing a larger and more prolific garden each year. Projects large and small were tackled in his workshop.

Malcolm’s memories are shared by Molly, his wife of 68 years, his children Diana (Kym), Neil (Shirley) and Ruth (Mike) and grandchildren, Caroline, Ryan and William (Jerrica).

He was laid to rest in the Armstrong Cemetery with a small family graveside service led by Reverend Franklyn James. Gone too soon Dad.Obituary