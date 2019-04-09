April 9, 2019

It is with great sorrow that the family announces the passing of Margaret Finnen, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at home on April 9, 2019. Nan was born, raised and educated in Winnipeg, MB and was predeceased by her parents; brother, Lewis; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and by her beloved husband, Claire in 2009. To cherish her memory, she leaves behind her daughter, Mary McMillan of Airdrie, AB; granddaughter, Kimberley McMillan of Ottawa, ON; granddaughter, Tanya McMillan and great-grandson, Aiden of Airdrie, AB; and many nieces and nephews in Manitoba, Ontario and BC; extended family; the Beadsworth family of Innisfail, AB; Ellen and Duane Lindquist of Salmon Arm, BC; and Carole Sim of Innisfail, AB.

Nan was an avid skier, winning many trophies and medals in slalom, downhill and cross-country. She was a certified ski instructor and a member of the Canadian Ski Patrol. Margaret’s racing skis, many trophies and write- ups are in the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame. She also received medals and trophies in tennis, capturing a silver medal in the 1973 Central Alberta Summer Games. She was also a judge for the Canadian Figure Skating Association in preliminary figures and dance.

With Claire’s transfers with the oil industry they moved from Winnipeg to southern Ontario, then to head office in Toronto, then to Innisfail, AB. While in Innisfail, Nan served as chairman of the Police Commission for Central Alberta. Taking early retirement, they had their dream house (which she designed) built in Cedar Heights, overlooking Shuswap Lake. Margaret was active in the community and served as president of the Cedar Heights Community Association from 1989-1990 and again from 1995-1996. In 1999, Claire and Margaret moved to Salmon Arm and Margaret served as president of the MacIntosh Grove Strata Council from 2006-2008.

Nan was proud to be an 8th generation Canadian, being a direct descendant of the Lord Selkirk settlers of Red River.

Margaret and Claire spent 15 winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona, making lifelong friends, who remained close to their hearts.

A love of knitting and all crafts kept her busy when no longer able to participate in sports, although, she was known to get up at 4:00 or 5:00 am to watch tennis, curling, hockey, soccer, figure skating (when played outside Canada), keeping all sports close to her heart.

From the family, a special thank you to Dr. Rose, Dr. Willms, and Karen at the Salmon Arm Medical Clinic, as well as her palliative care team.

A memorial service will be held at Bowers Funeral Home on April 13, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Shuswap Hospital Foundation Equipment Fund.

