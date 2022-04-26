April 26, 2022
In loving memory ~
Funeral service for Romanie Green will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salmon Arm, B.C. on May 7, 2022 at 10 AM with refreshment/fellowship to follow family interment at noon.
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map