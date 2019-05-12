April 1, 1949 – May 12, 2019

Tom passed peacefully on May 12th surrounded by his family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife of 44 years, Mara of Salmon Arm, Tom is survived by his son Jesson (Denise) of Toronto, his daughter Bronwen (Carl) of Montreal, his daughter Erin of Salmon Arm, his sisters Barb (Ray) and Lois (Andy) both of Okanagan Falls, as well as his adoring grandson, Oscar.

Tom was born in 1949 in Trail, BC, where he was raised and where he was married to Mara in 1974. He studied Communications at the University of Victoria and later Education at Simon Fraser University. He and Mara moved to Salmon Arm in 1976 and then later to Deep Creek where he and Mara built their family home and developed a small farm. Tom started teaching in Salmon Arm in 1980 and taught both in the classroom and as a learning resource teacher. An avid cyclist, cross-country skier and snowboarder, Tom loved the outdoors and fought hard to adapt to the limitations he faced when he developed Multiple Sclerosis so that could continue to enjoy the activities he so loved. He was an accomplished writer of much short fiction, poetry, legendary skits and children’s plays. His humour and wit brought much joy and constant light to all who enjoyed his company. He was also a true example of how to approach life’s trials with incredible grace and dignity. He will be greatly missed.

A service will be held at the Salmon Arm First United Church on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MS Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through Tom’s obituary at www. bowersfuneralservice.com.

Bowers Funeral Service & Crematorium