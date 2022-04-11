April 11, 2022

In loving memory ~

Helen was born in Cobalt, Ontario, and died peacefully in Salmon Arm, BC. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Dorothy Crispin, her husband Harold and sister, Muriel Ripley. Lovingly remembered by her sister, Beryl Wasyluk; Her children Cathy (Dan) Meakes, Richard (Sam), Julie (Jim) Cooper, Roger (Sharon) and Bill; 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Mom served in the RCAF from 1944 to 1946. She was a long-time resident of Kamloops and taught Home Economics at North Kamloops High School and later started the Kindergarten in Valleyview. She was a girl guide leader and involved in church life at Saint Paul’s Cathedral. She moved to Salmon Arm when Harold required acute care. She enjoyed her church life at St John’s. Mom loved all our family gatherings; singing, skits and games.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Bastion place.

Helen will be remembered on May 8th at the regular service at St. John’s church, Salmon Arm.

No flowers, please. Donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross for Ukraine Relief.

Words of love and support may be made to the family through Helen’s obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com

Bowers Funeral Service



Additional Photo(s):

Obituary