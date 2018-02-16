Hank Shelley

Column: A very emotional issue for all

By Hank Shelley, Observer contributor

Parked, in the semi-dark, cool, early morning, last week waiting for a CP west bound freight train to pass, through Salmon Arm, I started to count the tanker cars full of bitumen.

The count was 110. Two white-cradled tanks of chemicals, as well.

Suddenly I had a flash back of the many experiences I had as a fishery officer, and rail traffic. A split rail while waiting for a poacher one dark, rainy night hunkered under the 19 mile CP trestle over the Eagle River, below Griffin Lake. The grinding of steel on car wheels was explosive.

Standing on the track, flagging down a bright yellow, sulphur-laden, west bound freight with a hot box of overheated bearings shooting flame and smoke, 27 cars back, at Kay Falls, just west of the Enchanted Forest.

Sulphur is a dangerous chemical when mixed with water. Is it better to build the Kinder Morgan pipeline, to avoid a devastating derailment into the Thompson and Fraser rivers, destroying huge salmon runs and the total ecology out into the ocean off Vancouver?

Looking at the rail system’s record, despite upgraded safety, for both CN and CP. A few years back, June 29, two CN employees lost their lives when their locomotive, hit a rock and jumped the rails and plunged down to the Thompson River near Lytton. On July 31, the same year, 12 cars of a CP freight on CN tracks put 12 loaded coal cars into the Thompson River. Many will recall the Cheakamus river spill a few years back, when chemicals killed fish.

According to Ottawa, and Jim Carr Natural resources minister, B.C. can not infringe on federal jurisdiction on the impacts of national interest. The major issue is the increase of volume possibly as much as to 800,000 barrels to fuel three tankers at once at the terminal in Burrard Inlet, with increased tanker traffic.

The Texas-based Kinder Morgan $7.4 billion pipeline, according to CEO, Ian Anderson, will be built, and the stumbling blocks and delays will not deter building the pipeline.

The future of this project will have a very negative or positive everlasting effect on all aspects of our lifestyles, I still worry about those tanker cars full of bitumen rolling through our city. Then I think of Feb. 14, 2004, when in Montmagny, Quebec, 24 cars of a 122-car train carrying sulphuric acid, grain and cement derailed, causing devastation!

Previous story
Eye on the Games

Just Posted

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Parents enthusiastic about outdoor school plan for Chase

Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

CBC drops Hedley’s music amid sexual misconduct allegations

CBC drops Hedley’s music from radio, streaming service after sexual misconduct allegations

‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday

Canucks lose second straight game, falling 4-1 to Sharks

Daniel Sedin snags Vancouver’s only goal on a pass from Thomas Vanek

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

Concussion sidelines B.C. snowboarder from Olympics

Meryeta O’Dine will not compete in PyeongChang

All-B.C. Canadian Olympic women’s snowboard cross team comes home empty-handed

No Canadians reach final in women’s snowboard cross

Most Read