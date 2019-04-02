Column: Help needed to meet community needs

This article is a call for volunteers; for people who want to help make a difference in our community.

Two new non-profit societies are being formed to address two very important needs, housing and transportation, and volunteers are needed for both.

The South Shuswap Housing Society is a new organization formed in response to identified housing needs in the South Shuswap . These needs include:

• Housing for seasonal workers – as noted in the Shuswap Economic Development and Labour Market Plans, there is a need for low-cost, affordable housing for seasonal workers in the construction, tourism and agricultural industries. The lack of seasonal housing has hurt the local economy, and has hindered local businesses from fully implementing their business plans.

• Affordable housing – the rental housing market in our area has a vacancy rate of close to 0 per cent. There simply is no affordable housing for rent in Area C or Salmon Arm. This discourages people from moving here.

• Transitional housing for seniors – many people are forced to leave the South Shuswap as they age as there is a lack of independent and assisted living facilities in our area.

While these needs are not necessarily new, there is renewed interest in housing stimulated by major advances in federal and provincial housing support programs. There are opportunities to obtain funding to support new housing developments, but taking advantage requires partnerships and collaborations driven by a local non-profit housing society. If you would like to contribute to this collaboration, please send an email to pdemenok@csrd.bc.ca. Our next meeting will be on Thursday, May 9 at the Sorrento Centre at 6:30 pm.

Currently, public transportation services in the South Shuswap consist of a once weekly BC Transit bus that runs into Salmon Arm at fixed times and along a fixed route. It is relatively expensive, not very convenient and very rarely used.

The South Shuswap Transportation Society is being formed to implement a better approach to public transportation for South Shuswap residents. The concept is to utilize grants to purchase an electric vehicle charging station and an electric vehicle. Volunteers would act as drivers for a door-to-door service that would run during weekdays, in daylight hours only, for residents needing transportation assistance. All rides would need to be booked at least 24 hours in advance. Suggested donation amounts for riders would be kept at very reasonable levels.

The vehicle would be fully insured for multiple drivers, and drivers would be covered by director’s insurance. As this is a non-profit service, there is no requirement for drivers to have any sort of special driver’s permit. Riders and drivers would be required to agree to a code of conduct, and riders would agree to share the vehicle with others, as needed. Routing and timing would be established in advance as calls are booked. Local businesses would be favored over those distant. Operational costs would be fairly low as there are minimal maintenance and operational costs with an electric car. It’s projected that donations would cover annual operational expenses. With a group of 10 or more volunteer drivers, the time commitment would be one day or less every two weeks. A cell phone would be dedicated as the reservation number and a volunteer would answer calls and set up scheduling of rides. The new society would be incorporated and would establish its policies and operations.

If you would like to volunteer to be a driver, and a member of this new non-profit society to help those in your community who need transportation, please send a brief email to pdemenok@csrd.bc.ca to indicate your interest. A meeting will be called in the near future.

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District