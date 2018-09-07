Hank Shelley

Column: Hunting season just around the corner

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

There’s a hidden excitement in the air, and more folks than usual heading to an outdoor store these days. The reason? Hunting season is just around the corner.

One outlet was down to their last deer tags, until more came in. With cooler temperatures and clearing skies the guys and gals who love the outdoors are contemplating and planning their hunting trips.

Opening of deer season begins on Sept. 10. Youth and bow hunters are already in the field, which began on the first. Fish and game range has been active as members sight their rifle in, and others have headed north for early moose season.

The general open season looks promising for those that work a little harder to put meat in the freezer for the family.

Those hunters who receive BC Outdoors magazine will have an overview of what to expect this hunting season by Brian Harris, retired biologist, for both Region 3 and 8 (Okanagan)pertaining to elk and whitetail deer. In our area encompassing 3 to 26, talking to loggers and others who work in the bush, including myself, I see us old guys driving more and the younger guys working harder to find game. Reason?

Things have changed from the good ol’ days, with more access, ATV use, larger clear cuts, high predator numbers, mainly wolves.

Related: Make use of nature’s cupboard

To make it short – white tail deer: hunt older cut blocks, close to corn fields (with permission) any buck.

Mule deer: hunt high, Larch/Fly Hills cut blocks, meadows in the early morning.

Grouse: blue, ruff, spruce; poor spring hatch, fairly sparse. Odd pockets of birds about, limit five daily, each.

Canada geese: lots of birds around, starting to go into grain fields, federal permit required from any post office.

Okanagan, Region 8 to 26, borders on 3 to 26 (Deep Creek) Open for six-point bull elk Sept. 10 to Oct. 20.

For many of us that pick up the Outsider outdoor magazine, it staggers the imagination, of the huge selection of gear, clothing, equipment, scents, food plots, decoys – the list goes on.

Nice to see a selection of ladies apparel and gear. There isn’t much more one requires; all it takes is a bit more cash to take that step into the modern world of hunting.

Guess you gotta shake the head, glancing into the closet where the old wool pants/jacket hang these days, but don’t put the fishin’ pole away just yet. Salmon season is still on!

