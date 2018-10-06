Column: Making school lunch preparation less painful

School lunch time has returned, and most of us are staring at our children’s lunch kits (and our own), wondering what to put inside.

We open our cupboards to boxes of granola bars and fruit snacks, knowing they are not good choices for the environment or our children’s health, yet they are convenient and we know our children will eat them.

It can be daunting to find inviting foods that meet nutrition criteria, as well as our children’s taste buds and our school’s limitations (nut-free, no reheating devices). The best way to set your family up for healthy lunches is to designate some time on your day off.

Better yet, get your children to help do a little prep work for upcoming week.

Veggies can be cut and washed and stored in containers.

Yogurt can be spooned out of the tub into individual containers.

A tub of tuna salad or hardboiled eggs can be made. Then your children will have all the tools to assemble their own lunches.

Another idea is to get into the habit of making a big pot of soup for the week.

Or, put the ingredients in your crockpot, and have it cook overnight.

In the morning, ladle hot soup into a thermos, and you have hot lunch ready-to-go.

As for granola bars, the best home-made version I have been able to find that balances nutrition, taste, and ability to stick together is Emily Cappella’s Classic Globar (https://emilycoppella.wordpress.com/2016/03/24/oh-she-glows-classic-glo-bar/)

1 1⁄2 cups rolled oats

1 1⁄4 cups rice crisp cereal

1⁄4 cup hemp seeds

1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds

1⁄4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, brown rice syrup

1⁄4 cup peanut butter or sunflower seed butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1⁄4 cup mini non-dairy chocolate chips

Line a cake pan (about 9-inches) with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix together all dry ingredients.

In a small saucepan, heat the brown rice syrup and peanut butter together, stirring until it starts to bubble. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

Pour the sauce over the dry ingredients in the bowl and stir until all the ingredients are evenly coated.

Add the chocolate chips after the mixture has cooled for a bit so they don’t melt.

Spoon the mixture into the lined pan so it is in an even layer. Wet your hands and press down hard on the mixture until it meets the edges of your pan. Put the pan in the freezer, uncovered for about 10 minutes

Cut into squares and store them in a container in the fridge for up to two weeks (or the freezer for about a month).

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

