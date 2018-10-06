Serena Caner, registered dietician

Column: Making school lunch preparation less painful

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

School lunch time has returned, and most of us are staring at our children’s lunch kits (and our own), wondering what to put inside.

We open our cupboards to boxes of granola bars and fruit snacks, knowing they are not good choices for the environment or our children’s health, yet they are convenient and we know our children will eat them.

It can be daunting to find inviting foods that meet nutrition criteria, as well as our children’s taste buds and our school’s limitations (nut-free, no reheating devices). The best way to set your family up for healthy lunches is to designate some time on your day off.

Better yet, get your children to help do a little prep work for upcoming week.

Veggies can be cut and washed and stored in containers.

Yogurt can be spooned out of the tub into individual containers.

Related: Column – Mom’s most-hated question

A tub of tuna salad or hardboiled eggs can be made. Then your children will have all the tools to assemble their own lunches.

Another idea is to get into the habit of making a big pot of soup for the week.

Or, put the ingredients in your crockpot, and have it cook overnight.

In the morning, ladle hot soup into a thermos, and you have hot lunch ready-to-go.

As for granola bars, the best home-made version I have been able to find that balances nutrition, taste, and ability to stick together is Emily Cappella’s Classic Globar (https://emilycoppella.wordpress.com/2016/03/24/oh-she-glows-classic-glo-bar/)

1 1⁄2 cups rolled oats

1 1⁄4 cups rice crisp cereal

1⁄4 cup hemp seeds

1⁄4 cup sunflower seeds

1⁄4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

2 tablespoons chia seeds

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 cup, plus 1 tablespoon, brown rice syrup

1⁄4 cup peanut butter or sunflower seed butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1⁄4 cup mini non-dairy chocolate chips

Line a cake pan (about 9-inches) with parchment paper.

In a bowl, mix together all dry ingredients.

In a small saucepan, heat the brown rice syrup and peanut butter together, stirring until it starts to bubble. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla.

Pour the sauce over the dry ingredients in the bowl and stir until all the ingredients are evenly coated.

Add the chocolate chips after the mixture has cooled for a bit so they don’t melt.

Spoon the mixture into the lined pan so it is in an even layer. Wet your hands and press down hard on the mixture until it meets the edges of your pan. Put the pan in the freezer, uncovered for about 10 minutes

Cut into squares and store them in a container in the fridge for up to two weeks (or the freezer for about a month).

-Serena Caner is a registered dietitian who works at Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Column: Deer’s legendary sense of smell challenges hunters

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks triumph 5-2 against West Kelowna Warriors

Team suits up in pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District receives clean audit

Financial situation stable, management of capital found to be effective

Longtime Shuswap paramedic battles rare, aggressive cancer

Friends establish GoFundMe account to help with living expenses while single mom is in treatment

Many visitors make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

18th Annual Pumpkin Harvest at IPE grounds Saturday

Thanksgiving weekend continues Monday with the Thanksgiving Day Harvest Fest.

Column: Deer’s legendary sense of smell challenges hunters

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Column: Fall weather change is for the birds

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Column: Making school lunch preparation less painful

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

B.C. Lions keep CFL playoff hopes alive, dump Argos 26-23

Win evens B.C.’s record at 7-7

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

Vernon’s Annual Ski Swap set for Saturday

The “biggest swap in the interior B.C. ” will take place Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation complex.

Most Read