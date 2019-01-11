Hank Shelley

Column: Project keeping tabs on deer populations

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

A few hunting seasons back, just past the general store at Cherryville, a young gal was holding up an antenna at the bridge over Cherry creek.

I pulled over and asked her what she was tracking. There was an owl study being done, and one of her banded GPS birds lived in that location.

For a number of years now, government wildlife biologists, in conjunction with universities and First Nations, have been collaring and tracking different species, including wolverines, moose, grizzly, black bears and wolves.

In the big picture, forest fires, increased timber harvest and more roads into the backcountry have resulted in a loss of prime habitat that many species call home. Over-harvest of game animals has been the downside in many cases, and disturbance of natural setting the other, with high numbers of predators, cougars and wolves, taking down populations of deer, moose and elk in particular.

Related: Column: Healthy hunting and our four-legged friends

From the Kootenays to the North, to the Okanagan, the past hunting season has seen a diminished number of game animals taken.

I presume, for most of the above reasons, one of the most sought-after game animals is the white tail deer. But, in Region #8 and #3, most ethical hunters are very angry that biologists for the past few seasons have allowed extended doe seasons. It now shows very few animals in either region. Coupled with high predator numbers, it’s been devastating.

Mule deer numbers are also in trouble. Graduate student Chloe Wright, who took her master’s degree on whitetail deer in the U.S., is now tracking 65 mule deer in three region’s here in B.C. Where whitetail deer move very little, mule deer travelled up to 85 kilometres in May then, late September to October, migrated back to winter range. The deer are highly motivated for high-quality food. In March-April, does were captured and collared at Peachland and Summerland (11), Kettle and Granby (21) and Elephant Hill north of Kamloops (32). The results of the study so far shows human development and forestry is making animals less mobile, and therefore not able to obtain desirable foods.

Adam Ford, assistant professor with UBC Okanagan’s faculty of science, found does captured in spring had very little body fat. Meantime, Wright has recorded 73,584 GPS locations from the collared deer, with 1,136 locations each.

The project is sponsored by the B.C. government/Okanagan Nation Alliance/Habitat Conservation Trust Fund and the University of Idaho. Go to projects@bcwf.bc.ca.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm home to thriving jazz music scene

Just Posted

Rationale for Shuswap gas prices varies

No explanation given for why fuel prices are higher in Salmon Arm than surrounding communities

Armstrong man missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help

Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ Matthew Verboon reflects on experience at World Juniors

Forward played with Switzerland, making semi-finals and playing for bronze

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tours Salmon Arm’s Innovation Centre

The party leader tested out a virtual reality game and met with owners of growing tech businesses

Regional district takes on Newsome Creek work

Province to fund half of feasibility study, unwilling to budge on responsibility for creek work

VIDEO: Thousands drawn to industry day at Vancouver cannabis expo

The 2019 Lift Co. Cannabis Expo is this weekend at the Vancouver Convention Centre

B.C. massage therapist acquitted of sexual assault

Judge unable to decide whom to believe, was ‘obliged to acquit Heintzelman’

Three killed, many hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Ottawa Hospital’s trauma centre said it received nine patients ‘in critical condition’

Decision on Schoenborn’s ask for limited release to take at least a month: lawyer

Allan Schoenborn, who killed his three kids in 2008, wants limited, staff-supported outings

Calf born to endangered Pacific Northwest orcas

Center for Whale Research cautions survival rates are only about 50 per cent

Teen gets life for 19-year-old’s swarming death in Whistler

Prosecutors say up to 15 people swarmed Luka Gordic in a planned attack in 2015

Salmon Arm Golds sting Vernon’s Fulton Maroons

Shuswap school scores 50-point win over hosts at 19th annual Corporate Classic; Panthers prevail

B.C. animal killer Kayla Bourque back in police custody

Bourque is alleged to have breached two of her 43 court-ordered conditions

A leading cause of lung cancer remains an unknown to most people

Health Canada to hold info session on radon gas Jan. 14 in Salmon Arm, providing free test kits

Most Read