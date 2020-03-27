Dancing through the pandemic: Dan’s top 10 songs to listen to in isolation

10 feel good-songs that are sure to lift your spirits during COVID-19

We all know how music can lift our spirits when times are tough, so if you need a reason to smile then look no further than these 10 feel-good songs that might make things a little easier during self-isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Taylor of the Capital News reached out to colleagues and friends to compile a list of both the old and new tunes to help shed a little sunshine on these dark times.

Although keeping in mind that everybody has different tastes and preferences, Taylor welcomes feedback.

#1 – Good Vibrations by the Beach Boys (1966)

Who doesn’t love summer vibes? The Beach Boys are the epitome of summer and their song ‘Good Vibrations’….well the title speaks for itself.

Composed by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson with lyrics by Mike Love, the single was an immediate critical and commercial hit, topping record charts in several countries including the U.S. and U.K.

#2 – Sweet Emotion by Aerosmith (1975)

Windows down, cruising into the sunset with this song blaring and you’ll be sure to have a euphoric experience.

Sweet Emotion peaked at #36 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the band’s breakthrough single and their first Top 40 hit.

#3 – I Want You Back by Jackson 5 (1969)

Fronted by Michael Jackson, Jackson 5 released a feel-good classic. Tap your toe or get up and dance, the beat is irresistible.

‘I Want You Back’ is the first national single by the Jackson 5. It was released by Motown on Oct. 7, 1969, and became the first number-one hit for the band on Jan. 31, 1970.

#4 – Heart of Glass by Blondie (1978)

Rolling Stone ranked Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ number 255 on its list of the 500 greatest songs of all time. At the time of the release, they were accused of selling out and we’re shamed for bringing other genres into the rock scene.

But thank god they did or else we wouldn’t have this groovy masterpiece.

#5 – Dancing Queen by ABBA (1976)

“You are the dancing queen, young and sweet, only seventeen” – ABBA.

ABBA knows how to boost self-esteem.

Put this track on and you’ll find yourself dancing away with a smile on your face.

#6 – Cars by Gary Numan (1979)

Many people are probably experiencing a form of cabin fever, isolated in their homes in quarantine. But, why not get out and get some fresh air in a safe environment – your car.

Cars is Gary Numan’s debut single and reached the top of the charts in several countries. Today it is considered a new wave staple.

#7 – Juice by Lizzo (2019)

‘Juice’ is a retro-inspired funk and funk-pop song that is based on a throwback groove.

Commercially, the single entered component R&B charts in the United States, while also reaching the top twenty in Scotland.

#8 – Cinema by Benny Benassi (2010)

A song can’t get much catchier than Benny Benassi’s Cinema. While it’s probably the least commercially successful song on this list, the groove can’t be denied.

It was released on March 8, 2011, by Ultra Records and All Around the World, on Benny Benassi’s fourth studio album Electroman. The song has, as of May 2019, been viewed/played over 400 million times on YouTube.

#9 – Don’t Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin (1988)

Everyone should follow the message of this song during these difficult times. While it may be hard to carry a smile, just know, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t worry, be happy.

The song was the first a cappella song to reach number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was a position it held for two weeks.

#10 – Three Little Birds by Bob Marley (1980)

“Every Little Thing is Gonna Be Alright” – Bob Marley

Bob Marley knows how to set the mood. Close your eyes and envision yourself on a beach, drink in hand with the sound of the waves crashing in the background. You’ll thank me later.

The source of Marley’s inspiration for the lyrics of “Three Little Birds” remains disputed, but are thought to be partly inspired by birds that Marley was fond of that used to fly and sit next to his home.

Bonus Song – Once In a Lifetime by the Talking Heads

