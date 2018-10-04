Driven by fire and passion for her community

Former Sicamous mayor Lorraine March was delighted to receive some good news from former Okanagan-Shsuwap MP Colin Mayes and former Shuswap MLA and B.C. Health Minister George Abbott in the form of $785,000 in grant funding for water system upgrades. (File photo)

When it rains, it pours.

I know – a trite way to begin a column. But it well encapsulates my mental state on this wet, dreary October 1st, having just learned Lorraine March has passed away.

Last Monday, I found myself in the same state of mind, searching for words to address my surprise and grief after learning another person I respected and admired had passed away, friend and former EVN columnist Margo Westaway.

And now, Lorraine March. Former Sicamous mayor Lorraine March. Former Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March. Former Sicamous Junior B Eagles Hockey Club president Lorraine March.

Valued friend and supporter, Lorraine March.

Lorraine had a number of credits to her name other than those listed above. Over the years she and husband Wayne March have resided in Sicamous, Lorraine did a lot of giving back. It’s not surprising. She simply loved Sicamous.

I understand, in speaking with former EVN publisher Ian Wickett, that Sicamous changed Lorraine after she and Wayne moved there from Salmon Arm. The two fell in love with and became active members of the community.

“They just seemed to fit right in and do stuff there,” said Wickett.

Lorraine began working for Wickett as EVN’s editor in 1984.

“I can still remember my first day when publisher Ian Wickett sent me over to Parkview Elementary School to pick up the school news (we were then located in the Sears building on Shuswap Avenue),” wrote Lorraine in the Eagle Valley News.

“I was half way to Malakwa before I realized I must have taken a wrong turn somewhere. A five minute trip took me an hour – how to impress the boss on the first day of work.”

When she retired in 2003, Lorraine wrote she had lost her “fire and passion for reporting.”

“Seems I’ve reached an age where I crave peace and serenity, and want everybody to just get along,” she wrote.

That craving was short lived. Instead of writing about local politics, in 2005 Lorraine decided to get involved, and ran a successful campaign to become Sicamous’ mayor.

Lorraine was a year into her term when I first met her as the new EVN reporter.

The next couple of years proved to be challenging for the mayor and council, with contention in the community over development and at district hall regarding administration. I know I wrote things Lorraine didn’t agreed with. But whenever we saw each other in person or spoke over the phone, Lorraine was always Lorraine: friendly, sincere, considerate and positive.

Always positive – even when she was frustrated by one thing or another.

In fact, and despite my grief, my strongest memories of Lorraine are of her smile and her laughter. I’m grateful I had an opportunity to be responsible for some of that laughter.

Despite unsuccessful bids in 2008 and 2011 to return to the mayor’s chair, Lorraine never gave up loving Sicamous.

“This is my home. I love this community and its people,” Lorraine wrote in her final column as editor for the Eagle Valley News. “Sicamous is the one thing I don’t think I’ll ever lose my passion for.”

We on the Eagle Valley News/Shuswap Market News/Salmon Arm Observer team offer our sincerest condolences to Wayne March, family and friends.

