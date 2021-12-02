EDITORIAL: A time for generosity

Residents of some British Columbia communities, most notably Abbotsford, Hope, Princeton and Merritt, have experienced the forces of unprecedented storms and rainfall during the recent atmospheric river events.

Some have been displaced from their homes and communities because of the floods and extreme weather conditions. Farms and other properties are underwater. And road access has been blocked because of the floods and landslides.

Rebuilding and recovering from the damages will be a long and difficult process.

For those living in the rest of the province, supply chain disruptions meant certain groceries and other items have been difficult to find.

These events have come just days before the start of the holiday season.

Normally, this is a special time set aside for gift-giving, celebrations and festivities. This year the tone of the season will be different for many.

The celebrations will not and cannot be the same as in past years, especially for those who have family members or friends affected by the flooding, or for those who themselves have been evacuated or have faced losses as a result.

The holiday season is often seen as a time to show generosity and care for others. Food drives and gift drives are part of this spirit of giving, and each year British Columbians show their generosity in supporting these initiatives. This year, because of the nature of the disasters, the spirit of generosity will affect us more deeply than in past years.

When a disaster or emergency occurs, a quick response needs to follow. It’s the right thing to do.

The Canadian Red Cross is collecting donations to help with the British Columbia floods and extreme weather conditions. Other charitable organizations are also collecting money and other donations to provide assistance during this time.

Many individuals and organizations have already stepped up to donate money and supplies to help those affected. Others are preparing to make generous donations.

People close to us have lost much as a result of the recent extreme weather events. They are in need of our help right now.

Our responses in assisting those devastated by the recent weather events may bring a new meaning to the concept of generosity and compassion at this time of year.

