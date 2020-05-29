(Stock photo)

LETTER: Be aware of telephone scam

Call about vehicle warranty raised suspicions

Dear Editor:

There’s a new telephone scam.

A woman calls and tells you that your car warranty is running out and it’s time to renew.

She asks what model car you have. (She has no clue until you tell her, and logically she should know if she announces that your warranty is ending.)

Then, if you tell her the information, she repeats the brand and model number and again says that your warranty is almost ending. She says that you have over 100,000 kilometres on your odometer and that you need to renew now or you won’t be covered.

You can renew and pay over the phone.

I was suspicious, so I didn’t tell her my car type and model, and I knew that my odometer hadn’t reached the number she mentioned. So I hung up and called my car dealer.

Yes, it’s a scam, so watch out!

Marilyn Hansen

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

Most Read