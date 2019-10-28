LETTER: Donors to Summerland Centre Stage Theatre must be recognized

Donor plaques are missing from theatre lobby

Dear Editor:

Having recently attended several events at Centre Stage, I have noticed that the donor plaques are missing from the lobby.

Who is responsible for this distinct lack of respect for the people of Summerland who donated so generously both financially and by volunteering many hours of free labour?

Many new Summerland residents do not know that this theatre was partially funded by Summerland citizens and its purpose was a joint venture to be enjoyed and shared by both the school and the community. This mandate seems to have been lost or forgotten in the ensuing years.

I would remind the school district that this school would not have a theatre with the enviable perks of a fly tower or a permanent grand piano without the exceedingly generous monetary donation from Janet Ritchie and a gift from Bud Steuart, both of whom were longtime Summerland residents.

If the Summerland councillors are not insisting that the recognition due the many people who were involved in this project is not put back in place, they are decidedly remiss.

This shameful disrespect needs to be corrected.

Maryan Dennison

Summerland

