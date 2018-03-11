Letter: Invest in alternative energy

Last summer in British Columbia we had floods, followed by no rain, and then fires with thousands fleeing their homes to seek refuge in other towns and cities.

This is what weather and a changing climate look like.

We have already heated the atmosphere by almost one degree. In order to keep the planet from warming by two degrees, (what would that weather look like?), climate scientists have calculated that we need to leave 80 per cent of the fossil fuels already discovered in the ground.

This is not the time to be thinking about building the Kinder Morgan pipeline and expanding the Tar Sands.

Instead, we need to move to alternate forms of energy that will not warm the planet but provide many good paying jobs for Canadians.

Bill Darnell