(File photo)

Letter: Kudos to gas stations

Writer commends Salmon Arm gas stations that didn’t follow suit with recent price jump

Kudos to those brave Salmon Arm gas station owners who did not jump their gas prices to $1.21.9, especially when they did not receive a new shipment of fuel, unlike others in town who chose to immediately follow Kelowna’s lead (while still selling old product).

My hat is off to those station owners who kept their prices in the $1.12.9 vicinity, reflecting both their integrity and strength of character to break away from the old SASSCC (Salmon Arm Service Station Coffee Cartel).

They should be rewarded with your patronage.

Ken Smith

Blind Bay

