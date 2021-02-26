LETTER: Options available for medical care

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@summerlandreview.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor:

Until most of us acquire immunity following vaccination, the present health orders will necessarily remain in place. I acknowledge that COVID-19 has created backlogs and inconvenienced many of us seeking medical care, but there are accessible workarounds short of presenting at a hospital emergency department.

READ ALSO: B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

READ ALSO: Canada approves use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Most medical clinics now offer same-day walk-in clinic hours by phone and an in-person appointment may result if the issue requires a non-emergency physical examination.

There are numerous other options, but I’ll speak only to those I’ve utilized.

BC Healthlink (dial 811) provides 24/7 healthcare advice and is a useful first stop in determining how to proceed with a health problem.

Telus has partnered with the province through an online app called Babylon to provide a range of services which are paid for by the Medical Services Plan of B.C. The Babylon by Telus Health app is a free download with access to licensed health care professionals weekdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

My experience using Babylon was prompt and productive. I booked a next-day online appointment with a B.C. doctor who reviewed symptoms with me and offered several solutions. I picked up a prescribed medication later that same day. My need for medical attention along with a treatment plan was resolved in less than 24 hours.

If we choose to accept and adapt, timely and expanded access to medical service is now available.

Pati Hill

Summerland

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor