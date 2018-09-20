Letter: Parent urges drivers to slow down in school zones

I want to bring some attention to an issue that has me concerned.

I am a new resident to Salmon Arm, and also a new parent in the school system as my daughter has just started kindergarten.

We live and attend school on 30th Street and, as well as navigating a new school system, we are also navigating the walk to our school every day. What is concerning me is not the amount of traffic (which is a lot), but how they are driving.

The number of speeders through not one, but two school zones is very distressing to me, especially as some of these vehicles speeding are large transports with heavy equipment. As I write this, a very large semi rushes by, obviously not doing the 30 km/h speed limit at 3 p.m.

As a parent I would like to appeal to the residents of Salmon Arm using this road to please, please slow down or use an alternate route with a higher speed limit.

Thank you for allowing me to share something that I think is important!

Jenna Marion

