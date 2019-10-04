LETTER: Party did not deserve fascist label

People’s Party of Canada signs vandalized in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding

Dear Editor:

The People’s Party of Canada had several of their signs broken or defaced recently in our riding.

Some of the signs were painted with a stencilled message “FASCIST” over the name of the candidate, indicating a preplanned action rather than just random graffiti.

The People’s Party has had that fascist label thrown at it before but this label is inaccurate.

The party’s core principles are individual freedom, personal responsibility, fairness and respect.

READ ALSO: People’s Party of Canada leader talks B.C. trade to Penticton supporters

READ ALSO: Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

These are not just words, but commitments.

The very term fascist connotes yielding personal freedom for the greater good of the state; this is diametrically opposite to the PPC’s fundamental beliefs.

Compare the PPC’s policies to the other parties and ask yourself which of the parties displays the trappings of the fascists (per Webster’s dictionary: centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation of business and commerce and forcible suppression of their opposition and criticism.)

Destruction of PPC signs is a clear suppression of opposition. So too was the initial decision to exclude the PPC leader, Maxime Bernier, from the debates.

Voters should inform themselves of the platform of the People’s Party and of their local candidate, Allan Duncan in order to understand how they differ from the traditional parties.

PPC does indeed propose to make big changes to Canada’s political structure (including smaller government, freedom of expression, control of government spending, rejection of climate alarmism, regulation of immigration and rejection of globalism) but these are definitely not, in any way, fascist.

Quite the opposite.

Mark Marischuk

Summerland

