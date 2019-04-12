LETTER: Peaceful protest is a democratic right

Dear Editor:

Tom Fletcher didn’t let facts interfere with his March 29 rant on climate action.

Peaceful protest is a democratic right to inform governments of citizens’ concerns. Teachers prepare our children to participate in society, including expressing frustration with our government’s failure to address climate change.

The oil and gas industry doesn’t need to protest; it spends millions lobbying to gain billions in tax breaks through meetings behind closed doors.

There are realistic alternatives to oil and gas. With political will we can eliminate our use of oil and gas within a decade just as the Americans put a man on the moon within a decade of JFK’s challenge.

Last week, at Selkirk College, Robert Gray, a forestry consultant told students that without transformative action on climate change, in 20 years, there won’t be a forest industry in B.C. One hundred and forty thousand jobs are at risk.

Robert M. Macrae

Castlegar

