Provincial elections could undergo a dramatic change if a referendum on proportional representation passes.(Black Press files)

Letter: Proportional representation ‘properly responsible’

Comprehending all different forms of democracies, oligarchies, republics and evolved forms of governing leaderships is both interesting and confusing.

Democracy is my choice topic since by far the great majority of world commerce players utilize forms of democracy, mostly proportional representation, the truest democracy.

We have now come all this way to a modern, somewhat sophisticated society. As we have witnessed, some of the good life is indeed achievable. Some policing and some organizing into democratized countries around the world came about – quite successfully.

Progressive lands have organized, protected their citizens, natural resources and conscience abroad. They became contenders on the world stage of commerce via their form of a working democracy. And those working democracies are specifically using proportional representation (PR) variations of vote counting system to create fair, mainstream party’s representation to include the maximum amount of citizen’s voices. PR system in the world is known for engaging the citizens, therefore seeing higher numbers of voting participants.

It evolved that way because it’s a “properly responsible” way to carry out government by engaging that maximum majority of citizens. If a tie of platform parties happens, the obvious thing to do is to sit together in one room until a plan comes together. Power is brokered and shared as per amount of votes garnered per party. This engages the people. This engages the politicians.

In Canada, no one is interested in voting because of the “fool people tomorrow plan”. We all know where that takes us: straight to planet destruction for the rich to get richer. Sorry Justin – no one buys the 40 per cent “victory” lap.

You made the mistake; now I speak out. Bring us voting reform please. Yes, I’ll be voting for proportional representation here in B.C. It’s the natural, “Properly Responsible” thing to do for democracy.

David R Derbowka

