Letter: Questioning who proportional representation benefits

Regarding the upcoming BC Electoral Referendum/Reform, the way I see it:

The present Provincial BC NDP Government has approved the 50 per cent plus one province-wide rule. A huge change from the previous referendum of 60 per cent.

This change could benefit B.C.’s largest urban centres: the Lower Mainland and part of Vancouver Island.

That surely does not take care of the NDP’s promise of “strong regional representation.” Contrary!

The NDP also promised a simple yes/no question, which turns out to be a complex multi-question ballot as well as an all-party committee of the legislature that would work out the details.

I don’t think this is happening or has happened either.

What we will get from the NDP and the Greens is a mail-in ballot, which is expected to provide a lower voter turn-out with no minimum voter turnout for approval.

If voter turnout is similar to previous referendums in B.C., that would mean that our electoral system could be changed by less than 25 per cent of the population.

It’s after the referendum is over that the public will be made aware of maps, boundary definitions, how the ballots will work and candidate list rules, as well as the detail about picking one of the three PR systems.

I read somewhere that Mr. Premier suggested to use “Google” to inform myself about the three PR systems.

Am I the only one who knows people in BC who don’t use a computer, let alone “Google?”

I am clear I will vote no to Pro Rep.

Nel Peach

@SalmonArm

