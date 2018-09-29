Letter: Questioning who proportional representation benefits

Regarding the upcoming BC Electoral Referendum/Reform, the way I see it:

The present Provincial BC NDP Government has approved the 50 per cent plus one province-wide rule. A huge change from the previous referendum of 60 per cent.

This change could benefit B.C.’s largest urban centres: the Lower Mainland and part of Vancouver Island.

That surely does not take care of the NDP’s promise of “strong regional representation.” Contrary!

The NDP also promised a simple yes/no question, which turns out to be a complex multi-question ballot as well as an all-party committee of the legislature that would work out the details.

Related: Penticton rally for proportional representation

I don’t think this is happening or has happened either.

What we will get from the NDP and the Greens is a mail-in ballot, which is expected to provide a lower voter turn-out with no minimum voter turnout for approval.

If voter turnout is similar to previous referendums in B.C., that would mean that our electoral system could be changed by less than 25 per cent of the population.

It’s after the referendum is over that the public will be made aware of maps, boundary definitions, how the ballots will work and candidate list rules, as well as the detail about picking one of the three PR systems.

I read somewhere that Mr. Premier suggested to use “Google” to inform myself about the three PR systems.

Am I the only one who knows people in BC who don’t use a computer, let alone “Google?”

I am clear I will vote no to Pro Rep.

Nel Peach

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oil tankers kill, threaten too much ocean life

Just Posted

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

New vision for municipal campground in Shuswap

District of Sicamous wants to develop urban farm concept on former Abbott Berry Farm

BC’s new wildfire mitigation program raises questions for regional district

CSRD directors want to know more about funding implications

Ammonia leak prompts education for Southern Interior

Arena operators, first responders come to Salmon Arm to learn about handling ammonia

Spike belts, plane help North Okanagan-Shuswap Mounties get their men

Two lengthy police chases in two days end up in arrests of men with BC-wide warrants

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Letter: Questioning who proportional representation benefits

Regarding the upcoming BC Electoral Referendum/Reform, the way I see it: The… Continue reading

Oil tankers kill, threaten too much ocean life

Shuswap Outdoors/James Murray

Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Vancouver opens regular season Wednesday against Calgary

Column: Reflecting on past anglers and their written works

The Great Outdoors/James Murray

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

Open letter from Gateway Casinos takes aim at ‘unreasonable’ demands from union

The letter claims they are offering striking workers more than living wage, union stalling process

Nursing mothers in Kelowna aim to end stigma around breastfeeding

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Most Read