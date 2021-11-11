HMCS Kitchener. (Contributed)

LETTER: Remembering the forgotten

A salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea

I was peering inside the attic of an old Vernon house. Throughout raw sawdust was its insulation. This material provides a wise comfort efficient bargain in keeping the heat in and providing warmth to its occupants. It was cheap, easy to obtain, clean, light to handle.

My rhythmic manoeuvre disturbed a protuberance.

Buried within it was a printed, tinged, yellowed, faded, brittle, tattered verse by an unknown author.

I was roused by it.

It is a fitting tribute this Remembrance Day to the 50,000 Allied merchant seamen who lost their lives during the Second World War; a salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea:

On all the oceans,

Whitecaps flow;

You do not see crosses,

Row on row;

But those who sleep

Beneath the sea,

Rest in peace,

For your country is free.

Thank you to the Merchant Navy.

Ed R.R. Witzke

Vernon

Remembrance Day

Previous story
COLUMN: A time to reflect, not a time to predict
Next story
EDITORIAL: A solemn time of remembrance

Just Posted

Pte. Walter Collingwood
Remembrance Day: North Battleford man pays the supreme sacrifice

Denis Marshall writes, “Roy Johnny donned a Canadian army uniform for service during the Korean War period.” Image courtesy Chuck Williams and the Denis Marshall Collection, Archives at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
History in pictures: In uniform

Salmon Arm Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Remembrance Day in photos: Salmon Arm pays tribute

Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Remembrance day in photos: Sicamous honours those who served