Letter: Simple solution to dangers of Balmoral intersection

We noticed the petition being circulated by concerned residents asking for improvements to the dangerous Balmoral corner.

Lobbying the government agencies for under and overpasses is our guess.

The easy and best solution rather than the Los Angeles-type cloverleaf idea, is a few concrete barriers placed onto the Balmoral access points, and elimination of the left turn lanes.

Ends the urban sprawl problems, with the deaths and injuries on the Trans-Canada Highway.

There is an existing underpass that the residents already use nearby.

Traffic can use the Centennial Drive infrastructure that accomplishes what is needed for residents and visitors to the area. This is the solution to the problem, and public funds could be spent on an MRI for Salmon Arm instead. We like this idea.

Larry Pilcher

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

