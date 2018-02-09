A coal train travels through B.C. - File photo

Letter: Solutions needed on coal-dust issue

Thank you to the Salmon Arm Observer for its front page news report (Jan. 24, 2018) concerning coal dust pollution from passing trains, and to Marijke Dake and her cohorts for bringing this to the attention of our local governments. However this is a serious issue warranting action by both the provincial and federal governments.

By law, companies such as coal exporters should not be allowed to transport goods without satisfactory protection for the public; in this case, physical covers, not just a surface spray which can be lost in transit, to prevent the spread of coal dust.

Contrary to common belief, we do not breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide.

We breathe in air including all its gases and airborne pollutants; and in the lungs, oxygen passes into the blood stream by linking on to hemoglobin, and in the lungs most of the pollutants will stay.

Although now accepted that smoking can cause lung cancer, it is not the lung’s only carcinogen, nor is cancer its only medical problem. Any pollutant is a potential threat. There is much evidence that coal mining and other toxic industries such as steel production increase lung disease conditions.

Also well known is that the “bottom line” dictates companies’ policies and practices; and countries too grow wealthy based on this. But a country’s greatest asset is a healthy population – with low medical costs an invaluable bonus.

Installing another spray station east of Salmon Arm is only a short term solution – and in fact if anywhere, it should be east of Revelstoke. More sensible and effective is physically covering the coal trucks with lids or tarpaulins, both of which are re-usable; while spraying with a chemical is not only not completely effective, but actually wasteful, using up a valuable resource material.

Barbara Grier

Previous story
Letter: Salmon Arm Chamber solidly non-partisan
Next story
Towns need to get on the pot NOW

Just Posted

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

Sagmoen back in court

New charges read into record against Salmon Arm man

Five school trustees a concern for CSRD

Regional directors worried about democratic representation

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Town works crew makes creepy find

Could that be a COFFIN buried at the Princeton fairgrounds?

Princeton woman loses control of computer to hacker

RCMP warn residents of unsafe emails

Opportunities for women in trades

Info session in February, Okanagan College program starts in April.

How four changes to the Fisheries Act may affect the North Coast

From Indigenous reconciliation to habitat protection and owner-operator licences

Shelter reunites Alberta cat with its B.C. family

‘Furry tail ending’ made some odd twists and turns in the past six months, including a Langley stop.

UVic prof publishes investigation on zen of Street Fighter

Prof drawn to whether violent fighting games make people violent

BALONEY METER: Is advocating against abortion out of line with the charter?

Justin Trudeau has been firm in defending his government’s new policy on summer-jobs grants

Most Read