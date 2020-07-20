LETTER: Summerland mayor demonstrates strong leadership

Dear Editor:
Thank you for running the story about your mayor’s affirmative actions in regards to the confederate flag items.
Her fearless stance against racism and displays of racist symbology is an excellent example of leadership.
Her quick and decisive action, on a personal level, beyond her office and process of making policies is absolutely inspiring.
Empowering the people to do what they can, when they can to divert hatefulness in its many forms.
Angie Stewart
Summerland
