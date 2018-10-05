Letter: Trade deal means more concessions

Another trade deal with the Americans has been signed, and once again we are told what a great day it is for Canada… while the Americans claim to have corrected a bad deal that they had earlier claimed was a good deal for everyone.

So we have made yet more concessions, and the tariffs on softwood lumber and aluminum and steel remain for another day.

I have three questions:

1. Please explain the logic behind raising taxes on Americans in order to subsidize Canadian consumers of dairy products.

2. Why do the Americans never have to make concessions?

3. Why would anyone believe that there will be no more demands for further concessions in the future?

If you do, I have a bridge to sell you. Any bridge you want.

Richard Smiley