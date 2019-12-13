LETTER: Universal pharmacare program needed

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step

Dear Editor:

I’m struggling to afford medications and I’m not alone. This time of year is particularly tough for people like me and them.

It shouldn’t have to be this way.

There is a huge opportunity for the new minority government to implement universal, single-payer pharmacare.

The Liberals promised to make this happen and the NDP are fully behind it.

Healthcare experts, small businesses and unions are 100 per cent for it.

It will save Canada billions of dollars.

Millions of Canadians are waiting for this historic step. It’s the unfinished business of medicare.

It’s about time the government gets this done.

Greg McGowan

Summerland

