Letter: What’s the Liberal leader afraid of?

One might well ask why Andrew Wilkinson, the new leader of the B.C. Liberals, is so afraid of proportional representation. Is it because it is bad for British Columbians as he declares, or is it really because it is bad for the Liberal party?

Under proportional representation, the Liberals will no longer be able to target a few swing ridings in order to achieve a majority of seats with a minority of the votes. Under proportional representation, voters will be able to vote for the party they truly want rather than the party they dislike the least. You decide.

Susan Young