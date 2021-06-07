Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,

Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Just moved up from the Lower Mainland. Penticton is a very sweet town, even though it has its own challenges. I have noted exceptional traits from the citizens.

One day we went for walk , the skies opened up and it was a monsoon like rain, we were walking our dog and took shelter under a tree and were waiting out the storm.

After a bit of time it was still pouring. Then we saw an angel heading towards us.

It was a kind and gentle soul, she had come to give us new rain ponchos so we could head home. Such kindness, thoughtful, pleasant person in these COVID times. This shows me there is still great, wonderful people willing to help. This shows small town values. Everyone I’ve met in this town is friendly, kind, considerate, always willing to lend a hand.

So proud of Penticton’s wonderful citizens , keep it up.

Terry Methven

Penticton

Penticton

Previous story
Kootnekoff: Are school closures discriminatory?

Just Posted

Telus has requested a referral from Salmon Arm Council to put up a 60-metre cellular tower at 4310 45th St. SE in the industrial area. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Sixty-foot cellular tower receives Salmon Arm council’s initial support

Telus’ request for referral to go to city council’s June 14 meeting

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society Executive Director Thomas Briginshaw shows some of the books provided to young readers who participated in the One-to-One program, which recently wrapped up for the school year. (Contributed)
Shuswap volunteers step up to help children’s literacy program

Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s One-to-One program finds success online

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opened its doors at Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen & Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

This photos is believed to have been taken in the 1920s. Who are the bathing beauties? Email archives@salmonarmuseum.org if you know. Image from the Ball collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum
Shuswap history in pictures: Bathing beauties

Photo believed taken in the 1920s.

Letter to the editor about Penticton's friendliness, small town values,
Newcomer to Penticton amazed by kind, friendly residents

Stranger offers new rain ponchos, friendly words during rare spring storm

Nearly $20,000 was raised in support of the Bailey family after the tragic loss of husband, father Scott, left, June 3, 2021. (GoFundMe)
Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

GoFundMe sees nearly $20K raised in three days to support Scott Bailey’s wife, 3 kids

(File photo)
Column: Pandemic highlights importance of mental health care and attention

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)
Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

Marilyn Noel drives the Okanagan Skaha School District’s new electric bus. The school district is planning to convert its entire fleet of 18 school buses from diesel to electric. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Electric school bus acquired for Summerland

Okanagan Skaha School District to transition away from diesel buses

Most Read