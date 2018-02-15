Kim Campbell poses nude behind robes in this iconic Barbara Woodley photograph from 1990. Image credit: Barbara Woodley/Courtesy Museum of Civilization

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

Full disclosure.

This opinion is being written by a female journalist sporting a camisole.

If you could see me, you could see my arms. Shoulders and the remnants of a collar bone are visible as well.

Still taking me seriously?

Or are you moved to distraction by the birthmark covering my scapula.

Many people think it looks like Lake Michigan.

Working as a print journalist is not the same as being a television reporter, of course.

No one cares what a newspaperwoman looks like; how she styles her hair and applies her make up, how old she is or what she wears.

After all, what could those physical superficialities possibility have to do with delivering the news?

History going back as far as Tuesday shows us that when it comes to being on camera, a lot.

Related: Kim Campbell says female broadcasters should not bare arms

Canada’s first and so far only female Prime Minister Kim Campbell stunned and confused the country this week when she took to Twitter to criticize the attire of some women broadcasters.

“I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses – often when sitting with suited men,” she said. “I have always felt it was demeaning to the women…Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas!”

It begs that weighty question: how many whys are there in hypocrisy?

Campbell led the country for 132 days in 1993, and before that she was justice minister.

During that period she posed for a portrait composed by Vancouver photographer Barbara Woodley. In the well-known photo, Campbell appears to be naked behind a set of lawyer’s robes that she is holding towards the camera.

The image was meant to portray the law as shielding women, but it resonated in many ways.

Feminists embraced the idea of a woman holding power while at the same time expressing her femininity.

Yes we work with men, and we will sit beside men. We will even lead men. But for the love of Donna Karan don’t make us dress like them.

Pauline Frederick was a pioneer in the world of television news. She wore a lot of pearls.

Still, in 1949 and after a print and radio career that included writing for the New York Times, traveling as a war correspondent and covering the Nuremberg trials, she became the first woman to ever work full-time for a US television network, ABC.

Barbara Walters was the first woman to co-anchor a newscast in 1976 and before that she was the co-host of NBC’s Today Show. Appearing on that program for the first time, as a “Today Girl,” she also wore pearls…AND a sleeveless dress.

Carole Simpson, Connie Chung, Katie Couric, María Elena Salinas, Judy Woodruff, Gwen Ifill and many others battled like hell for success in a field dominated by men. And holy crap they did it while wearing heels and sometimes even pink.

Gasp.

To suggest a woman demeans her gender or her profession by not wearing sleeves implies we would all be taken so seriously if we only zipped up in snowsuits for the work day.

Women, as was so elegantly demonstrated by Kim Campbell a quarter of a century ago, do not need to look like men in order to achieve.

It sure makes a person wonder though, if there was really anything inside of that robe of her’s, all along.

Andrea DeMeer is the publisher and editor of the Similkameen Spotlight in Princeton, B.C.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end
Next story
EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

Just Posted

Mischief charge laid against Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen appeared by video in Vernon Law Courts Thursday, where he was charged with mischief

Police plan for new pot law

Marijuana may be allowed in many smoking areas in the Shuswap

RCMP recover two stolen vehicles in the Salmon Arm area

Two arrests made and vehicles recovered with the help of OnStar system

Update: Liberal Stewart to replace Christy Clark in Kelowna West

The byelection to replace the former premier in the Kelowna West riding is over

Couple who met on Air Canada flight get Valentine’s Day gift

Kelowna - Air Canada is giving the pair a trip to Paris

Cuddy brings Constellation tour to Vernon

When it comes to winter touring, Jim Cuddy says there’s a lot to be recommended

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it… Continue reading

RCMP officer posts to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Eight Ice Breakers advance to provincials

Skaters earn qualifying times, medals at Vernon Funale

Shuswap film fest opens Friday

By Joanne Sargent, Observer contributor C’est La Vie! What a great way… Continue reading

Most Read

  • Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

    By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it…

  • EDITORIAL CARTOON: B.C. vs. Alta.

    Revelstoke cartoonist Rob Buchanan weighs in on the pipelines and pinots war.…

  • Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

    A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV