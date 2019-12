To the editor:

Thank you Dr. Boucher and Drs. Hwang, Hardy and Secretan who successfully treated me in the past year, and the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Thank you as well to Dr. Germaine, nurses, staff and volunteers including the Freemasons drivers at Kelowna General Hospital.

H. Valk

Vernon

