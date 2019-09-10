Sicamous history in pictures: Mara water skiers

Two people tandem water ski behind a boat on Mara Lake in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of Sicamous and District Museum.
Two people tandem water ski behind a boat on Mara Lake in this undated photo. Photo courtesy of Sicamous and District Museum.
CSRD approves bylaw increasing allowable dock sizes for single-family homes, parks
Fungi Festival runs Sept. 27 to 29, with events centered at the legion hall
The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada
Staff recommends providing tips to halt rat or mouse infestations on website and social media
Watch the sparks fly from power pole transformer
Change in designation seen as advantage in attracting investment
The next year the Harvest Moon will light up a Friday the 13th night is in 2049
A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week
PM scheduled to visit Rideau Hall and ask the governor general to dissolve Parliament
Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.
737 aircraft reportedly hit flock of birds, more updates coming
Contracts awarded to restore and enhance areas damaged by flooding in 2017 and 2018
Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento
Finance Minister Carole James releases first 2019 results
Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column
