A view of the newly completed village at the Silver Star Mountain Ski Resort in March of 1985. The resort is winding down its 2021 winter season. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #8999)

Vernon history in pictures

A look at the newly completed village at SilverStar Mountain Resort in the mid-1980s

Spring skiing. Nothing like it.

And spring conditions at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort, as always, are fantastic.

As of this writing Sunday, March 21, there was still a cumulative base of 440 centimetres at the Star, including 157 cms in the village and 194 cms alpine base.

The Star enjoyed 10 cms of new snow in the past 24 hours and temperatures mid-afternoon on the hill were a balmy -1.

The picture provided by the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives shows the newly built Vance Creek Hotel and Saloon, across from the Town Hall, in 1985, with plenty of snow. The Vance Creek remains though the establishment for apres ski is now the Red Antler (along with other places to sit back and enjoy food and drink after a day on the mountain), and, of course, the Town Hall is still operating.

Cheers to SilverStar as it winds down its 2020-21 season.

Local History

