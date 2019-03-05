My sister is my role model, she is training to be a pilot and I think that is so cool. (Aubrey Saunders)

Who is the strongest female role model in your life?

With International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, the Observer asked, Who is the strongest female role model in your life?

My mom is my role model, and my older sister when we get along. (Jessica Bryandt)

My grandmother, she was a nurse in World War 2 and taught us so much. (Lorraine Kennedy)

My grandmas, they both raised large families while working as nurses. (Janine Harrower)

My wife, she kept strong for our kids even when I was working away for a year at a time. (Lauren Graden)

Who is the strongest female role model in your life?

