PHOTOS: These photos will have you visiting a festival in no time

Creston, BC Photo by Jeff Banman
Vancouver BC, Photo by Emily Koopman
Victoria BC Photo by Kenny S. Zhang
Windsor, ON Photo by Christopher Wang
Surrey, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Brucejack, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Bruce Alta, Photo by Bertine Tremblay
Abbotsford Airshow, BC Photo by Ken McAllister
Vancouver, BC Photo by Kyungyeul Lee

The latest entries for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest are all about bright lights and big crowds.

Catch a clown riding a motorcycle, or extravagant fireworks lighting up the night, in our festivals and events category.

This year, prizes include a three-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at $6,000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Love where you live? Take a photo and enter to win a trip to Yukon

READ MORE: London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest is back for 2019

Submit photos across seven categories in the contest, including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, West Coast adventure, mobile entry, love where you live, and festivals and events.

Click here to enter


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Prolonged road work on Hudson Avenue NE to wrap up by end of month

City staff say revitalization contract for downtown specifies finishing by summer

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Column: Facing crossroads for future of our environment

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Most Read