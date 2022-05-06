Black Press reporter and NFL expert Erin Haluschak. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Black Press gridiron expert Erin Haluschak breaks down the 2022 NFL draft

Today in B.C.: NFL report chat includes favourite picks, Seahawks QB situation

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf break down the recent NFL draft. Included are a look at the Seattle Seahawks and a grade of their selections, plus discussion of head coach Pete Carrol’s beloved running game and how the team’s QB situation might play out. Haluschak and Wolf also cast their votes for the other NFL teams who did the best job on draft weekend, plus surprise picks and a quick look at remaining free agents.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

RELATED: Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak dissects a turbulent off-season

RELATED: Haluschak, Wolf preview Super Bowl LVI clash between Rams, Bengals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Black PressFootballNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. singer Cameron Whitcomb’s ‘American Idol’ journey

Just Posted

This photo was taken in 2016 during the 24th Annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
ROOTSandBLUES Festival in Salmon Arm requests more campsites due to big demand

Water rushes through a Wiseman Creek culvert at the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday night, May 5, 2022. (Brett Ogino photo)
Sicamous mobile home park remains on evacuation alert due to risk of landslide

Calculations by Canadian demographer show Kelowna’s CMA had a fertility rate of 1.15 in 2020, the second lowest in all of Canada. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Kelowna delivering Canada’s sixth lowest fertility rates

Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported revisions to owner liability insurance requirements for vacation rental temporary use permits at its April 21 meeting. (File photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District changes insurance requirements for vacation rental permits