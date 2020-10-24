B.C. Election 2020: Shuswap polls close, follow results as they come in

Three candidates vying to represent the riding

Polls are closed and election results are starting to trickle out across British Columbia.

Three candidates are in the running to represent the Shuswap: Greg Kyllo for the BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party.

According to Elections BC, the final vote count will begin on Friday, Nov. 6, when all absentee ballots are counted.

As of September 2020, there were 46,886 registered voters in the Shuswap. Of those voters, 6,399 had requested and received mail-in packages. A further 10,998 Shuswap voters cast ballots at the advance polls which ran from Oct. 15 to 21.

Provincewide, there are 3,485,858 registered voters in British Columbia. Mail-in packages were issued to 724,279 voters.

Return day, when writs of election are returned to the Chief Electoral Officer, is scheduled for Nov. 16, but may be later if the final count takes longer.

