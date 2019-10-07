Susan Armstrong (centre) and Maureen Bilodeau write down animal words during a recent brain-exercise session at the Stroke Recovery Branch White Rock/South Surrey. (File photo)

B.C. stroke survivor’s art to be showcased at gala

Vancouver event to also raise funds for community programs

One year to the day that a stroke left Sue Armstrong speechless, the B.C. woman’s journey to recovery is to be showcased at a Vancouver gala.

Art and hand-crafted jewelry created by Armstrong – whose art business in White Rock had been budding until she suffered a stroke on Oct. 9, 2018 – is to be on display at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre on Oct. 9, during the Stroke Recovery Association of B.C.’s Art After Stroke Gala.

Set for 7-10 p.m., the fourth annual gala showcases art and entertainment by stroke survivors from across the province, according to a news release.

Armstrong’s stroke stole her ability to speak and the motor skills in her left hand. Her recovery strides have come through determination and the support of the organization’s White Rock chapter, the release adds.

READ MORE: Stroke survivors finding ‘magic, family’ with White Rock group

The event is to also raise funds for community programs that support people after a stroke.

For more information, visit strokerecoverybc.ca/art-after-stroke-2019

Handcrafted jewelry is to be on display at the Oct. 9 gala in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

Paintings are to be on display at the Oct. 9, 2019 gala in Vancouver. (Contributed photo)

