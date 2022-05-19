Armstrong Shamrocks rally late to stun Vernon Tigers

Visiting Irish score five times in game’s final 6 minutes for 11-11 TOJLL draw at Kal Tire Place

Armstrong Shamrocks forward Colton Macaulay is stopped in close by Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers netminder Derek Perebook as the two bitter rivals played to an 11-11 draw in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play Wednesday, May 18, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

For the Armstrong Shamrocks, it was a much-needed single point.

For the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers, it was an extra point that slipped away.

The visiting Shamrocks scored five times in the game’s final 5:32, including the equalizer with 44 seconds remaining, to earn an 11-11 draw with the Tigers in Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League play Wednesday, May 18, at Kal Tire Place.

The team’s have played two of their four scheduled regular-season meetings, both games ending in ties. The clubs played to a 9-9 draw in the season-opening contest at the Nor-Val Sports Center.

Caden Peters scored his fourth goal of the night on a bounce shot past Vernon netminder Derek Perebook in the final minute to cap Armstrong’s comeback from a 10-7 deficit with 5:15 remaining.

Joey Mazzei, with two, and Kaleb Davis scored goals 90 seconds apart to pull Armstrong even at 10-10 with 3:16 left in the contest. Colten Colmorgen scored his second of the game off a beautiful cross-crease pass from Nate Williamson at 17:54 to give the Tigers an 11-10 lead.

Armstrong held a 3-1 lead 12 minutes into the contest before Vernon rallied with three goals before the end of the frame for a 4-3 lead into the break.

Vernon extended its lead to 7-5 after two periods.

Joseph Jankowski had a goal and an assist for the Shamrocks before he was ejected from the game in the second period for a spirited scrap with Vernon’s Kal Bonneau, who was also sent to the showers early. Davis scored twice for Armstrong and while captain Ethin Campbell and Jaedon Mooney had the other markers.

Captain Jacob Brewer led the Tigers with two goals and three assists while Caden Colmorgen had three goals and a helper. Kael Black scored twice while singles went to Colby Kokonis and Bradley Scabar.

Ryley Lockhurst was solid in goal for the Shamrocks who, despite the single point, are still looking for their first win of the season. Armstrong is 0-4-2.

After starting 2-0-1, Vernon is winless in its last three and now have 2s across the board at 2-2-2.

Both teams’ next games are against the league-leading expansion Kelowna Kodiaks (5-1), who defeated the South Okanagan Flames 11-7 Wednesday night in Penticton.

The Tigers will host the Kodiaks Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place while the Shamrocks entertain Kelowna two nights later on Friday, May 27, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre at 7 p.m.

