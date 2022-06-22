Lewis Green, of COurtenay, qualified to represent Canada at the IMG World Golf Championships, after shooting a one-under-par 35 at a nine-hole tournament at the Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows. Photo submitted

B.C. golfer, 8, breaks par, qualifies for World Junior Golf Championships

Lewis Green invited to represent Canada at the IMG Junior World Golf Championships in July

Most golfers never break par. In fact, the majority of golfers – as many as 75 per cent – never break 100.

Then there’s Courtenay’s Lewis Green, who just qualified to represent Canada at the IMG Junior World Golf Championships, after shooting a one-under-par 35 at a nine-hole tournament at the Golden Eagle Golf Club in Pitt Meadows.

Breaking par is an amazing feat at any age. Lewis is eight years old.

For his accomplishment, Green has received an invite to represent Canada in the 8U Division at the IMG Junior World Golf Championships this July. The tournament will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Green will be one of three Canadians competing in the 8U Division.

Green said he has been golfing “for about seven years,” after being introduced to the sport by his dad.

His favourite golfer is Tiger Woods, and although Green has never played Torrey Pines before, he is well aware that his hero won the US Open on that track in 2008.

Although he is enjoying a lot of success at golf – his lowest score is 33 on nine holes – he said it isn’t his favourite sport.

“I also play baseball, soccer and basketball,” he said. “My favourite is baseball.”

He added his favourite thing about golf is playing in tournaments.

The very first Junior World Golf Championship tournament was held in 1968. In its inagural year, the event attracted 475 junior golfers from seven countries and 20 states. In 20212, the tournament had 1,250 participants, representing 56 countries and 42 states. The IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship is now the largest international golfing event in the world.

Comox 19 Wing veterans enjoy experience of a lifetime at Invictus Games

