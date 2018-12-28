Jada Brown of the bantam female Silverbacks battles with a Kamloops defender to get the puck off the boards during their game Dec. 21. (Image contributed)

Bantam female Silverbacks win their final game of 2018

Salmon Arm topples Kamloops before holiday break

Salmon Arm’s female bantam Silverbacks closed out 2018 with a win, defeating the Kamloops Blazers in a 6-1 game that was under Salmon Arm’s control from the start.

The Salmon Arm Elite Hockey School Female Bantam A Silverbacks faced off against the Bantam Blazers of Kamloops on Friday, Dec. 21, dominating from the drop of the puck to the final buzzer.

The Silverbacks opened the scoring just over a minute into the game, as Hailee Hunt went top corner with a shot from the bottom of the circle after a strong forecheck won her the puck. Salmon Arm went up by two a few moments later as Natasha Kociuba and Hunt went deep on a 2-on-1 and Hunt fired home her second goal of the night, burying the rebound of Kociuba’s shot.

Related: Bantam female Silverbacks open regular season with a win

Kaisy Huber slipped a backhand shot into the five-hole on a breakaway just under a minute later, and Jaylen Moraice-Budalich fired a wrist shot from the point to extend the Silverbacks to a 4-0 lead shortly after that. As time wound down in the first period, Hunt would complete the hat-trick with a wrist-shot of her own from the point, to give the ‘Backs a five-goal cushion heading into the first intermission.

Salmon Arm surrendered a marker to Kamloops part way through the second period, but that’s as close as the Blazers could get in this one. Kociuba’s blistering wrist-shot as time wound down in the third was much too much for the Blazer’s goaltender to handle, and sealed the 6-1 victory for the home team.

Salmon Arm heads to Chase for a tough pair of games against the Prince George Bantam Cougars early in the new year.

Submitted by Peter Kociuba

Previous story
Silverbacks’ forward Matthew Verboon hits the ice in World Junior Championships

Just Posted

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

Salmon Arm RCMP respond to crash-filled hour on Boxing Day

Police were also called to alcohol-fueled domestic disputes over holiday

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau says it’s worth ‘pointing out’ similarities between Scheer and Harper

The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party

Bantam female Silverbacks win their final game of 2018

Salmon Arm topples Kamloops before holiday break

‘Canapux’ may be next to ease B.C.’s heavy oil shipping pressure

Polymer-packaged pucks float, plastic can be recycled

Wolf cull could have repercussions in the Okanagan

Over the past decade, hunters have been reporting more sightings of wolves in the area.

Most Read