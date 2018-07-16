The bantam AA North Island Royals ball team won the Island league, earning a berth to provincials. Photo supplied

Bantam Royals tops on Island

Ball team moves onto BC’s

The bantam AA North Island Royals baseball team has concluded a successful regular season. The team went 15-5 and finished solidly in first place amongst the Vancouver Island AA bantam division, thanks to good pitching, patience at the plate, timely hits and strong team defence.

The North Island Royals are compromised of a dozen 13-15-year-olds from Nanaimo to Campbell River. They are a young team, most playing in their first year in the bantam division.

Taking first place in their league has earned the team a berth to the provincial championships Aug. 1-4 in Ladner.

Previous story
Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic
Next story
Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Just Posted

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Money available for events in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

Downtown Salmon Arm and partners offer new Fun in the Park grant

Traffic on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke moving again

Accident 10 kilometres east of Craigellachie closes Trans-Canada Highway Sunday evening

Reel Reviews: A cure for anger

We say, “Purge it up, goofballs.”

Heat warning issued for Central, South Okanagan

Environment Canada expects temperatures to exceed 35 degrees Celsius today

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Black Press Media journalists win big at Canadian community newspaper awards

Newsrooms earn recognition for editorial and photography excellence

Interior Health against needle buyback programs

IH issues formal release stating buyback programs are not feasible

Penticton boundary extension official

City boundaries expanded to edge of Skaha Bluffs Provincial park

Riptide, CVUSC paved the way for varsity soccer players

Chloe Gummer has become a leader at VIU

B.C. woman disappointed after family asked for ID at townhouse complex pool

Surrey woman says it’s not the first time she has experienced racial profiling at the complex

Park pipeline protesters say arrest is a ‘declaration of war’

Group behind North Thompson River Provincial Park occupation protest says arrest is ‘declaration of war’

Most Read